No, Ahmed Khan Hasn’t Been Appointed As Biden’s Political Advisor

Several social media users have shared pictures of Ahmed Khan, a former deputy executive director for the US President-Elect Joe Biden’s political action committee, ‘Draft Biden 2016,’ with the claim that Biden has appointed the ‘Indian-origin’ as his political advisor.

Khan confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the claims were false and he hadn’t been asked to be a political advisor to Biden at the time of publishing this article.

Regarding the images, they could be traced back to 2015 when Khan had been invited to Biden’s residence at the US Naval Observatory for a reception.