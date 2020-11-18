Unrelated Pics, Video Falsely Linked to Recent Vaishali Incident

On 30 October, Gulnaz, a 20-year-old woman hailing from Rasalpur Habib village under Desari block of Bihar’s Vaishali district, was burnt alive for allegedly resisting a molestation bid. The accused, Satish and Chandan, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

The incident came to light recently when she passed away on Sunday, 15 November, after battling for her life at a government hospital in Patna for 15 days.

In the wake of the said incident, two images and a video are being circulated with the false claim that they are related to the case. Let’s look at them one by one.