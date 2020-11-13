Old Clip Viral as ‘Secret Deal Between BJP & AIMIM’ in Bihar Polls

In the said clip, Kejriwal, who appears to be reading from a letter can be heard saying that a meeting took place between Amit Shah and Akbaruddin Owaisi at the former’s residence.

He further says, “(Yatin) Oza has written that he was present in that meeting where a detailed discussion took place about the AIMIM fielding its candidates in Bihar, particularly in the Muslim belt. It was also decided that Owaisi will vomit poisonous communal speech, script of which shall be written by Amit Shah.”

Kejriwal further says that while Owaisi and the BJP will come out as opponents before the people but Owaisi will only speak on “dotted lines as decided by the BJP”.

This claim is massively viral on Facebook and Twitter amid allegations being levelled at the AIMIM for functioning as the BJP’s “B-team” by diving the Mahagathbandhan vote.