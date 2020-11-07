President & Man of The Hour, Joe Biden to Now Shape USA’s Future

After a nail-biting election day that extended by nearly a week, Democrat Joe Biden finally won the mantle of the 46th president of the United States of America. Several US networks projected him as having won the presidential race after securing the key battleground of Pennsylvania.

At 77, Biden is the oldest president in US history.

A six-term senator from Delaware, he was first elected in 1972. He had also served as the 47th vice-president of the United States in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.

He ran for president in 1988 but withdrew after he admitted to plagiarising a speech by the then leader of the British leader Neil Kinnock. Biden ran for the presidency again in 2008 but later withdrew from the race.