WebQoof Recap: Old Clip of Boy Desecrating Temple, Mamata’s Injury

From social media users sharing a video of a youth desecrating a temple with a false communal spin, to morphed and flipped images of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being circulated to insinuate that she faked her injury, here’s all that misled the public this week.
A video in which a youth can be seen desecrating a temple and urinating had gone viral on social media with a false communal spin.
Several users shared the video with the claim that it shows Muslims disrespecting Hindu temples. This came after communal tension flared up on social media over a video of a 14-year-old boy getting thrashed for allegedly entering a temple to drink water.
However, the Additional Sub-Inspector at the Anakapalle Rural Police Station confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the youth in the viral video were not Muslims and that the video was old.
Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March, several images had gone viral to insinuate that she faked her injury.
For instance, a set of images of Mamata Banerjee were shared to claim that the bandage on her leg shifted from the left to the right one.
A similar claim was made using a morphed image of Banerjee to claim that she ‘walked’ away after getting discharged from the hospital.
A set of two images of a severely injured child had gone viral in the context of the 14-year-old Muslim boy who was assaulted in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, reportedly for entering a temple to drink water.
Though the minor was thrashed and a video of the said incident went viral, these images could be traced back to an incident in October 2020, when a minor was beaten by his father in Yemen’s Al Mahwit Governorate.
Several Indian news outlets published reports that said that Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi will “face up to three years in jail for levelling false accusations of sexual harassment” against actor-singer Ali Zafar.
But contrary to the reports by the India news outlets, the legal battle is still going on between the two and no verdict has been passed by any Pakistani court on the matter.
An edited image of a billboard in London’s Piccadilly Square had gone viral on social media with the false claim that Queen Elizabeth II thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending COVID vaccines to the United Kingdom.
The original image, dating back to April 2020, contained a message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. It has been edited to include the text, “Thank you PM Modi for sending us COVID-19 vaccines. You’re a good boy.”
