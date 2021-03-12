Two Days After Injury, Mamata Leaves Hospital In a Wheelchair 

Right after the incident, the CM had said, "Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely." She added that no local police was present at the spot where the incident took place.

On Thursday, the doctor treating her had informed that she has suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was also running a slight fever and the doctor said that she will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

In the aftermath of the attack, The Trinamool Congress had written to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it had blamed the BJP.

Former TMC member BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting the high-stakes Nandigram seat against his former leader Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.