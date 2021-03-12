Two Days After Injury, Mamata Leaves Hospital In a Wheelchair
“She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests,” the hospital said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 12 March, two days after she was injured in Nandigram.
The chief minister came out of the hospital in a wheelchair.
"CM Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests. She has been advised to review after seven days," the SSKM Hospital was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
What Had Happened?
Mamata had filed her election papers in Nandigram on Wednesday, following which she was at a market greeting people. A video showed the TMC leader standing on the footboard of her SUV when the crowd pressed forward, which may have slammed the door into her leg and hips, causing her injuries.
Right after the incident, the CM had said, "Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely." She added that no local police was present at the spot where the incident took place.
On Thursday, the doctor treating her had informed that she has suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was also running a slight fever and the doctor said that she will be kept under observation for 48 hours.
In the aftermath of the attack, The Trinamool Congress had written to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it had blamed the BJP.
Former TMC member BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari will be contesting the high-stakes Nandigram seat against his former leader Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.