Video of Youth Desecrating Temple Shared With False Communal Spin
The minor seen desecrating the temple in the Anakapalle district in Visakhapatnam is not Muslim.
A video in which a youth can be seen desecrating a temple and urinating has gone viral on social media with a false communal spin.
Several users shared the video with the claim that it shows Muslims disrespecting Hindu temples. This comes after communal tension flared up on social media over a video of a 14-year-old boy getting thrashed for allegedly entering a temple to drink water.
However, we found that the youth seen desecrating the temple was identified as a Christian minor from the Anakapalle district in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place in April 2018.
CLAIM
Several users shared the video with the caption, “See why they go to the Temples. They don't go there to drink water but to pee on our sacred Shivling (sic)“ along with the hashtag ‘I stand with Shringi Yadav’ in support of the accused who had thrashed the minor in Ghaziabad.
The video shared by a user ‘Praveen Chauhan’ had garnered over 70,600 views at the time of writing this article.
The video was shared by ‘Hindu Ecosystem’ without giving the full context of the incident, garnering over 74,000 views at the time of writing this article.
The video was also shared on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Through a reverse image search we came across a fact-check by Fact Crescendo, dating back to 2019, when the video had gone viral as an incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandhshahar, falsely identifying the boy in the viral video as ‘Irshad.’
The Bulandshahar police had arrested the person responsible for sharing the video with this false context.
With a relevant keyword search we came across the video, uploaded by YouTube channel Top Most Media - the watermark of which can also be seen on the viral video - on 11 April 2018.
We also found the video on local news channel, ABN Telugu, dating back to April 2018, which identified the location as Pisinikada Village in Anakapalle district of Andhara Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.
A report by Telugu daily Andhrajyothi can also be read here.
A local reporter from Anakapalle also confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the incident had indeed taken place in Pisinikada village in 2018. The accused were minors who had been identified and arrested.
Further, fact-checking website BOOM reached out to a police official at the Anakapalle rural police station who stated that persons in video were not Muslims.
The minors belong to the Christian community, who were fined and sent to juvenile jail, the cop told BOOM.
Evidently, the accused in the video has been falsely identified as a Muslim.
