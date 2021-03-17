Did Yogi Say He Will ‘Kill TMC Goondas’? No, Mahua Moitra is Wrong

On Tuesday, 16 March, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to claim that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during one of his rallies on 16 March in West Bengal had threatened to “kill” TMC workers one by one, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is elected to power in the state.

However, The Quint revisited all of Yogi’s speeches delivered on 16 March in the poll-bound state and found that Moitra’s claim is false.