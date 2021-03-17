Was a Kid Beaten in a UP Madrasa? No, This Incident is From B’desh

We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and then conducted a reverse image search which led us to an article published on ‘SATV.TV’ which is a privately owned television channel in Bangladesh.

The article mentioned that the incident took place in Chittagong's Hathazari in Bangladesh. We then did a keyword search on Google and came across another article on Dhaka Tribune which too mentioned similar details.

This article, which was published on 10 March 2021, added that the boy was reportedly beaten up for running after his mother who had come to visit him on his birthday. The teacher, who was later identified as Yahya, was arrested after the child’s father filed a case against him.

While the incident happened and it is recent, it has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh or India.