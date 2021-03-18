No, Karnataka Hasn’t Announced a Lockdown Amid Rising COVID Cases

We also spoke to the state health department and they, too, confirmed that no such decision has been taken.

PM Modi held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday, 17 March, and said that the emerging second wave of COVID-19 will have to be stopped immediately.

In a press conference after the meeting, Yediyurappa stated that there would be no lockdown in the state and urged people to continue following the COVID-19 guidelines. The state would ramp up testing and vaccination drive in order to tackle the rising cases, The Times of India reported.