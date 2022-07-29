WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Ex-Prez Kovind's Farewell, GST Rates & More

However, we found the video is trimmed. The six-second viral clip is from Kovind's farewell ceremony that took place on 23 July 2022.

We checked the full video that was uploaded by Sansad TV on its verified YouTube channel, and the 42-minute-long video shows PM Modi greeting Kovind with folded hands at the 36:25 mark, and the viral clip starts at the 36:29 timestamp.

