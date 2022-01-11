Sambit Patra Shares Pics of Dilapidated School From BJP's Tenure to Criticise SP

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra shared two sets of images – before and after 2017 (UP elections) – to compare the state of schools in the state.

While one photo-collage which claims to be before 2017 when the Samajwadi Party (SP) was in power shows schools in a neglected condition, the other collage, after 2017 when the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power, shows students in what seems like a workshop on astronomy.

However, we found that three images in the first collage (before 2017 during SP rule) were from Adityanath's rule. All the schools were from different districts of UP that showed schools shut down or flooded.