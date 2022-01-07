No, That's Not a Pakistani MP Dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

The claim states that he is Pakistan Member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain.
A video of a man dancing to the remix of Bollywood song 'tip tip barsa pani' is being massively shared to claim that he is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Husain.
Multiple news organisations including ANI, DNA, Zee News, Dainik Jagran published news stories pushing the same claim.
However, we found that he is not a Pakistani MP, but a choreographer named Shoaib Shakoor.
CLAIM
News agency ANI published a news report on 6 January with the headline 'Pakistan national assembly member dances to Indian hit song 'Tip tip barsa paani'.
The video was also published on various media sites with the same claim including Hindi news websites Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Zee News, APN Live, DNA.
Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, too, published a story which was later updated to clarify that he is not a Pakistani MP.
A journalist named Aman Malik also claimed that he is 'Pakistan Member of Parliament'. He issued a clarification later, but the video was viewed over three lakh times at the time of publishing the story.
WHAT WE FOUND
On going through the comments section of Malik's tweet, we found a user pointing out that the man in the video is not Aamir Liaquat Husain, but a choreographer named Shoaib Shakoor.
A user pointed out that the video of that of a choreographer Shoaib Shakoor. Link here.
We then looked for Shakoor on social media and found his profile of Instagram, which describes him as 'choregrapher, actor'.
The video was posted on his account on 4 January.
We also came across a clearer version of the video on a Facebook page called 'HS Studio by Bilal Saeed', which described itself as a Lahore-based wedding photography studio.
This video was posted on their page on 3 January and has over five lakh views on Facebook at the time of writing this article.
