Spoof Video Viral As David Bowie’s Real Predictions on the Internet

A spoof video has been shared by several social media users as English singer-songwriter David Bowie predicting the future of the internet, social media, emoticons, targetted advertisements and the rise of misinformation from far-right groups during an interview on BBC Newsnight.

We found that the spoof video was created by British comedy writer Michael Spicer who also tweeted the video out himself.

While it is true that Bowie did talk about the future of the internet during a 1999 BBC Newsnight interview with Jeremy Paxman, but the predictions made in the viral video were not part of the interview. In the original interview, Bowie spoke about the potential of the internet on the music industry and how the relationship between an artist and the audience could change.