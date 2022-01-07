Unrelated Clip of Pro-Khalistan Bike Rally Falsely Linked to PM’s Punjab Visit

A video showing a group of people participating in a bike rally, while raising pro-Khalistan slogans, is being shared across social media platforms, to claim that it happened on 5 January, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded enroute National Martyrs' Memorial in Punjab's Hussainiwala.

Users sharing the clip are questioning the state’s Congress government why these people have not been arrested for raising separatist slogans, and have used a hashtag to demand President’s Rule in Punjab.

However, we found that the video is from a bike rally that predates the prime minister’s visit. We found multiple social media posts from 27 December that carried the same visuals and we were able to verify that it is indeed from Punjab.