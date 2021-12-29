UP Polls: 5-Year-Old Statement of Shivpal Yadav Shared as Recent

The screengrab of an ABP News bulletin has gone viral that has a statement made by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Yadav, saying that he is ready to give his blood to Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav if asked.

The claim was shared as a recent one by SP supporters following Akhilesh's announcement of an alliance with his uncle's party.

However, we found that the statement is old and was made back in November 2016.