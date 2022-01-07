Edited Clip Viral to Claim PM, Ministers Called For 'Removal of Sikhs From Army'

A 30-second edited video, which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is being shared to claim that the ministers called for "removal of Sikhs from the Army".

This clip shows the ministers seated, while someone can be heard saying, "remove all Punjabi soldiers, Generals from top to bottom and I tell you things will improve".