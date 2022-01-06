No, Poll Dates of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections Have Not Been Announced Yet

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a screenshot of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak is being shared to claim that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the poll dates for the state.

The screenshot shows that the election will be held in seven phases from 11 February to 8 March, and that counting will be on 11 March.

However, we found the screenshot that is being circulated has been taken from an old Aaj Tak Youtube video which was published on 4 January 2017 and showed the dates of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.