No, Arpita Mukherjee Didn't Dance to Partha Chatterjee's Campaign Song

Arpita Mukherjee was dancing to a Sabrina Carpenter song that she had posted as an Instagram Reel in 2021.
Arpita Ghosh
WebQoof
Published:

The claims state that Arpita Mukherjee was dancing to a song made for Partha Chatterjee. 

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The claims state that Arpita Mukherjee was dancing to a song made for Partha Chatterjee.&nbsp;</p></div>

A video which shows arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide and actress Arpita Mukherjee dancing is being shared on social media with the claim that she was dancing to a song called 'O Partha da tomai chai' (Partha, I want you).

The duo were arrested by Enforcement Directorate for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam.

However, we found that Mukherjee was dancing to a song by Sabrina Carpenter, and it was posted as an Instagram Reel in 2021.

Moreover, 'Partha da tomai chai' is a campaign song made on the former education minister. West Bengal elections were held from 27 March-29 April 2021.

CLAIM

The video is shared along with the claim that states, "Watch: TMC former education minister #ParthaChatterjee's close aide (read - romantic partner) #ArpitaMukherjee dances to the tune "O Partha Da tomai Chai.." before being caught by ED in connection with the #SSCScam."

An archive of the tweet can be seen here.

More archived links can be seen here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We went to Arpita Mukherjee's Instagram profile and found the video posted on 15 August 2021.

The song that was being played was Sabrina Carpenter's 'Looking at me'.

Next, we searched on YouTube with keywords for the background track in the viral video 'O Partha da tomai chai', and found it there.

The video titled 'Partha Da Ke Abar Chai' (We want Partha again) was posted on 15 March 2021 on a YouTube channel named 'KD-Topic'.

Clearly, an edited video is being shared to falsely claim that Arpita Mukherjee danced to a track made for Chatterjee.

