No, Arpita Mukherjee Didn't Dance to Partha Chatterjee's Campaign Song

A video which shows arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide and actress Arpita Mukherjee dancing is being shared on social media with the claim that she was dancing to a song called 'O Partha da tomai chai' (Partha, I want you).

The duo were arrested by Enforcement Directorate for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam.

However, we found that Mukherjee was dancing to a song by Sabrina Carpenter, and it was posted as an Instagram Reel in 2021.

Moreover, 'Partha da tomai chai' is a campaign song made on the former education minister. West Bengal elections were held from 27 March-29 April 2021.