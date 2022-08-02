BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's Claim on 'No Farmer Suicides' Isn't Backed by NCRB Data

On Monday, 1 August, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey said in the Lok Sabha that no farmer has died by suicide in the last eight years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power.

Crediting the government and referring to the farmers' protest, he said that the "BJP has given power to the farmers to fight for their rights, unlike the Congress, which made them weak." The statement was made during a discussion on price rise in Parliament. (Video archive here)