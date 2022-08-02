No Mermaid Was Spotted in Telangana, The Video is Digitally Created

The claims state that a mermaid was spotted in Telangana.
A video which shows a mermaid-like structure sitting on the bank of a river is being shared on social media with the claim that a "mermaid" was spotted at the Musi river in Telangana.
However, we found that the video was digitally created by a Nicaragua-based production house.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Telugu that reads, "దామరచర్ల దగ్గర మూసి నది ఒడ్డున జలకన్య?"
(Translation: Mermaid spotted on the bank of Musi river near Damaracherla.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using InVID Google Chrome extension and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel 'JJPD Producciones', which is based out of Nicaragua.
The description, originally in Spanish, translates to, "These are paranormal videos created by us to entertain. All images shown are fictional. Video is Computer Generated Image (CGI)."
The video was posted on 17 July.
Clearly, an CGI video is being shared on social media with the false claim that a mermaid was spotted in Telangana.
