Video of a Man Threatening Two Girls With Knife Viral With Communal Claim

Fact-check : The claim states that the video shows a Muslim man attacking a Hindu girl.
A video showing a man threatening two girls with a knife outside a cafe is going viral on social media with a claim about 'love jihad'.
The claim also states that this incident of a Muslim guy tried to attack a Hindu girl happened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
However, the claim is false as everyone seen in the video belonged to the Hindu community.
The claim along with the video suggest that a Muslim guy was threatening a Hindu girl.
We conducted a keyword search on Google using 'Indore man attacking girl' in Hindi and found a report by Hindi newspaper, Dainik Bhaskar, from 25 July 2022.
The article carried the viral video and also mentioned the location of the incident as VM 02 cafe, MIG area in Indore.
The name of the cafe can be seen in the visuals too.
The name of the cafe can be seen in the viral video.
The report also mentioned that the man was pressurising one of the woman seen in the video to marry him.
Next, we contacted police inspector, Ajay Verma from MIG Police Station, Indore, who confirmed to us that this incident happened in front of VM 02 cafe at MIG main road on 25 July 2022.
The Quint found the FIR registered in connection to the case, which also mentioned the man's name as Piyush Rawat, son of Bhagat Singh Rawat.
The accused was identified as Piyush Rawat.
It added that as the man failed to show a license for the 13-inch blade that he was carrying, he had been booked under section 25 of the Arms Act, which attracts a fine and imprisonment of upto seven years.
Clearly, a false communal spin was given to the incident of a man threatening a girl with a knife in Indore.
