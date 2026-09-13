AI-Generated Image Viral as Real Photo of World Leaders at 2026 BRICS Summit

A selfie, showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, has gone viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing this image have claimed that it shows a selfie taken during the 2026 BRICS Summit, which is being held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 12 and 13 September.