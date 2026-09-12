Did Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Say That He’s Joining the NDA? No, Claim Is False!

Whenever our friends speak, they start saying, 'Oh, we've been through MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), we've been through MISA'. When it comes to MISA, they don't know what to do. Everyone is well aware of the history of MISA. They're watching everything that happened, is happening, and will happen. Are we going to comment on these people more than the public already does? Poet Kannadasan said something very short and sweet about DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). "A tongue accustomed to speaking lies, hands accustomed to receiving and bags accustomed to being full".

(translated from Tamil to English)