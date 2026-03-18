Israel-Iran War: UAE Dials Modi as it Mulls Joining US Offensive in Hormuz

Oman, which was leading the mediation efforts between the US and Iran, has openly criticised the war as an effort to reshape the region to Israel's benefit.

UAE may be counting on Kuwait and Qatar to back its efforts as the two countries stand to lose the most if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. However, even they have not expressed any desire to join the US-Israel offensive.

There is also an element of distrust towards the UAE among some of the Gulf states. Saudi Arabia and UAE were on a collision course in Yemen over the latter's support for the secessionist Southern Transitional Council. The two countries were also on opposition sides in the civil strife in the Horn of Africa.

Presently, Saudi Arabia's may probably like to see Iran's military capability degraded but it has no inclination to join the war. It remains wary of any eventuality in which either Iran or Israel-UAE emerge as the hegemon in the region.