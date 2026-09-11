BRICS Day 1: Modi, Piyush Goyal Address Summit With a 'Build Together' Message

The BRICS Summit 2026 commenced in New Delhi on 11 September, with leaders from member and partner countries gathering at Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the summit, which is focused on economic cooperation, payment system integration, and promoting trade in local currencies. The summit is attended by heads of state including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with security measures heightened across the capital.