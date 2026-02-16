AI Impact Summit 2026 Commences In Delhi With Global Leaders

The AI Impact Summit 2026 began today in New Delhi, marking the first time a global artificial intelligence summit is being hosted in the Global South. The event, scheduled from 16 to 20 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, will feature participation from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of government, senior ministers, and CEOs of leading technology companies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the co-located India AI Impact Expo, with sessions focusing on AI safety, governance, ethical use, and India’s approach to sovereign AI.