Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Shared To Show Children Being Swept Away by Nepal Floods

AI-Generated Video Shared To Show Children Being Swept Away by Nepal Floods

We found out that the clip is AI-generated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video of children being swept away by flash floods is being shared on social media, claiming to show the Nepal floods.</p></div>
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An AI-generated video of children being swept away by flash floods is being shared on social media, claiming to show the Nepal floods.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of children being swept away by flash floods is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from the floods in Nepal.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

Also ReadDid Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Say That He’s Joining the NDA? No, Claim Is False!

How did we find out?: While watching the clips, we noticed some visual inconsistencies.

  • For instance, a child in a red shirt becomes blurry halfway through the video and disappears by the end.

The child disappears into thin air.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

  • Some of the children's faces appear blurry, and some children disappear or morph into each other.

The children's faces appear blurry.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

Is it AI?: We went through the Facebook account that posted the viral video and noticed that most of the videos they post are AI-generated ones.

The account posts AI videos. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool that flagged the video as more than 99 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here is the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of the Nepal floods.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared As One From India

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