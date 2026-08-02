Trump Says US and Israel to 'Cancel' Iran Strikes Amid Deal Talks

United States President Donald Trump announced on 2 August 2026 that planned US and Israeli military strikes on Iran would be cancelled, contingent on the rapid finalisation of a deal framework involving Iran and several Middle Eastern countries.
The decision followed heightened tensions, recent attacks, and diplomatic interventions from regional leaders, including Saudi Arabia, as well as warnings from Iran regarding potential retaliation against neighbouring states.
Trump emphasised that the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” but agreed to cancel the attack subject to a rapid agreement.
According to The Hindu, Trump stated that both the United States and Israel agreed to pause planned strikes after requests from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries, provided a deal could be reached quickly.
Trump emphasised that the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” but agreed to cancel the attack subject to a rapid agreement.
As reported by The Guardian, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly contacted Trump to express concerns about the potential escalation. The Saudi leadership warned that strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure could provoke retaliatory attacks on Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Regional security alerts were issued for US citizens in multiple Middle Eastern countries following the announcement. The US State Department advised heightened caution and preparedness for possible flight cancellations and airspace closures in Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump’s social media post outlined that the proposed agreement would require the “immediate, complete, and total opening of the Hormuz Strait, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat” as coverage revealed. He added that Israel had joined the US in this commitment, and that the cancellation of strikes was “for the future benefit of the world and the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran.”
“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump stated.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, warned that any US or Israeli military action, or regional support for such action, would be met with a proportionate response as reporting indicated. Iran’s Foreign Minister communicated these warnings to counterparts in Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, emphasising Iran’s readiness to defend its sovereignty.
Escalating hostilities in the region included drone attacks on Kuwait and maritime incidents near the Strait of Hormuz, with tankers struck by unknown projectiles as analysis showed. No casualties were reported, but the incidents contributed to rising oil prices and concerns over global energy supplies.
Earlier statements from Trump had warned of unprecedented military action against Iran, but the decision to pause was described as a significant shift in subsequent updates. Trump had previously stated, “We just want to win in Iran,” and signalled that military action would continue until Iran could “no longer take it.”
“The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II,” Trump wrote.
Diplomatic efforts to finalise the deal framework continued, with Saudi Arabia urging both the US and Iran to return to negotiations as details emerged. The stakes remain high, with the conflict affecting global markets and regional stability, and the US administration facing domestic and international scrutiny over its handling of the crisis.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.