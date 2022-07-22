Yogi Govt 2.0 in Trouble as Dinesh Khatik & Others Raise Flags of Dissidence

The power struggle among ministers and bureaucrats is filtering out of the closely guarded power corridors in Uttar Pradesh.

Dinesh Khatik, the junior minister in the coveted Jal Shakti Ministry, earlier this week, submitted his resignation from the Cabinet, alleging that he was being discriminated against because he was a Dalit.

He had also written to Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard, saying that he was being ignored in work distribution due to his caste.