UP Sanitation Worker Sacked for Carrying PM Modi, CM Yogi's Photo in Garbage

A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh (UP) was found carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart on Saturday, 16 July.

The video was circulated widely on social media, following which Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam terminated the services of the worker.

The video shows Bobby, a contractual sanitation worker posted in Generalganj area, being stopped and accosted by some people asking him about the portraits in the wheel barrow with garbage.