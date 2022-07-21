UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Meets CM Adityanath, Says Will Continue on His Post

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik on Thursday, 21 July, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, saying he has put his all issues before him and will continue on his post.

The meeting came after a letter of Khatik to Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering to quit surfaced on social media. The minister in the letter alleged that he is being ignored by officials as he is Dalit and alleged corruption in his department.

Khatik, Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Department, met Adityanath at 5 Kalidas Marg, the CM's official residence.