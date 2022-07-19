SKM Rejects Govt Panel on MSP, Says ‘So-Called Farmer Leaders' Made Members

"Today, we held a meeting of non-political leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. All leaders rejected the government's panel. The government has inducted so-called farmer leaders in the panel who didn't have anything to do with our agitation against the three farm laws at the Delhi borders," farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI.

Kohar said the government has also made some corporate people members of the MSP panel. The farmer leader said that the SKM would issue a detailed statement on its stand in the evening.

Under the umbrella of SKM, thousands of farmers had held a year-long agitation at Delhi borders and forced the government to withdraw the farm laws.

While announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to discuss the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee on MSP.

The Agriculture Ministry issued a gazette notification announcing the committee in this regard.