Withdrawing 3 Farm Laws Unfair to ‘Silent Majority’: SC-appointed Panel Report

Months after the three farm laws were repealed, a Supreme Court-appointed committee looking into the controversial legislations made its report public on Monday, 21 March, suggesting that the committee had recommended against the withdrawal of the farm laws as a “majority” of farm unions supported them and the withdrawal is “unfair to this silent majority”.

While halting the implementation of the farm laws, the Supreme Court had constituted a committee to look into them on 12 January last year. The committee’s report was submitted on 13 March 2021 and was made public on Monday.