Farmers’ Protest: ‘I’m Indian & Sikh. Stop Calling Us Khalistanis’

This notwithstanding, the moral complexity of protest demands — that the unions and farmers must unequivocally denounce the ‘fringe’ (as some have done) — ensure their platforms are not misused and remain cognisant of its ability to derail.

To conclude, like the majority of my generation from Punjab, let me leave you with the only identity I know — that I am an Indian and I am a Sikh, and that’s pretty much where it ends — and in that order.