Samyukta Kisan Morcha Says No Relation With Outfits That Contested Punjab Polls
"Members of the SKM who attend events organised by the SSM or the SSP will be subjected to disciplinary action": SKM
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Wednesday, 16 March, that it had no connection with the farmers bodies that contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, namely the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) and the Samyukta Sangharsh Party (SSP), and alleged that these organisations were misusing the SKM's name.
"The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has no relation to the farm organisations and leaders who formed 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' and the 'Samyukta Sangharsh Party' including Sarvshree Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Gurnam Singh Chaduni," the organisation said in a post on Instagram.
In a meeting conducted in January, the SKM had decided that if any farm union connected to the organisation creates a political party to fight the Assembly elections, that union will be expelled from the SKM, news agency PTI reported.
The organisation held a meeting on 14 March to review its decision in this regard. However, they said that members of the SSM and SSP occupied the venue of the meeting and caused disruptions to the proceedings.
"Without waiting for the decision of the Morcha, people of the Samyukta Samaj Morcha and the Samyukta Sangharsh Party, led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, forcibly reached the meeting place and occupied the meeting hall and started a meeting in parallel," the SKM said.
'Disciplinary Action Will Be Initiated'
The farmers body also stated that those members of the SKM who attend events organised by the SSM or the SSP will be subjected to disciplinary action.
"We would like to warn all the farm organisations that any organisation or leader who participates in the Lakhimpur Kheri meet on 21 March will be subject to disciplinary action in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha," the organisation said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.