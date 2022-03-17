Samyukta Kisan Morcha Says No Relation With Outfits That Contested Punjab Polls

The farmers body also stated that those members of the SKM that attend events organised by the SSM or the SSP will be subjected to disciplinary action.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Wednesday, 16 March, that it had no connection with the farmers bodies that contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, namely the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) and the Samyukta Sangharsh Party (SSP), and alleged that these organisations were misusing the SKM's name.
In a meeting conducted in January, the SKM had decided that if any farm union connected to the organisation creates a political party to fight the Assembly elections, that union will be expelled from the SKM, news agency PTI reported.
The organisation held a meeting on 14 March to review its decision in this regard. However, they said that members of the SSM and SSP occupied the venue of the meeting and caused disruptions to the proceedings.
"Without waiting for the decision of the Morcha, people of the Samyukta Samaj Morcha and the Samyukta Sangharsh Party, led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, forcibly reached the meeting place and occupied the meeting hall and started a meeting in parallel," the SKM said.
