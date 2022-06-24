Farmers' Protest: Bengaluru's Farm Hub Devanahalli To Lose Land To Industries?

Anithamma, a 30-year old agricultural labourer from Bommanahalli village in Devanahalli taluk, travels to the neighbouring village of Polanhalli to work on a tomato farm. She is accompanied by her sister-in-law and mother-in-law who also work on the farm, earning Rs 350 each, to feed a family of 10. Meanwhile, her husband attends to the cattle and takes care of his aged father.

Devanahalli is located about 40 kilometers from Bengaluru. Farmers of the village supply huge quantities of vegetables and fruits to Bengaluru's core city.