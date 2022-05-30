RS Elections: BJP's Caste Politics, Lalu’s 'MY' Strategy, and Nitish-RCP Feud

For the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on 10 June, all political parties have shown their cards, entered the field, and have made their move.

There are 5 such seats in Bihar for which the elections will be held. From Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the parties have announced their candidates.

But behind these announcements is a game of politics, love, conflict, and feud. Now you will ask, this politics is understandable, but what is this feud?