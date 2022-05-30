BJP, Congress Announce List of Candidates for RS Elections: Who's In, Who's Not?

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats are due on 31 March.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday, 29 May, released a list of 18 candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha, scheduled for 10 June. Meanwhile, the Congress also released its list of 10 candidates for the polls.
The polls are scheduled for 10 June and will be used to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states which are becoming vacant after the retirement of members. The last date for filing nominations is 31 May.
The election will be contested on 11 seats from Uttar Pradesh, seven seats from Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five seats from Bihar, four seats from Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, three seats in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two in Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana, and a single seat in Uttarakhand.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka, and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra are among the prominent names up for re-elections given the nearing end of their terms.
According to a press release, the party is currently contesting six seats in Uttar Pradesh, two seats in Karnataka, two in Maharashtra, two in Bihar and a single seat in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP also announced the candidacy of Dr Anil Bonde from Maharashtra, Ghanshyam Tiwari from Rajasthan, Satish Chandra Dubey from Bihar, Kalpana Saini from Uttarakhand, Shambhu Sharan Patel from Bihar, Kavita Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, Jaggesh from Karnataka, and Krishan Lal Panwar from Haryana.
The party subsequently announced Dhananjay Mahadik’s candidacy, making him the third candidate from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Aditya Sahu, state BJP general secretary has been fielded from Jharkhand.
The Congress' list of 10 candidates includes the likes of P Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu, Ajay Maken from Haryana, Jairam Ramesh from Karnataka, and Randeep Surjewala from Rajasthan.
The INC’s list also includes Vivek Tankha (Madhya Pradesh) and former Union Minister Mukul Wasik (Rajasthan), a part of the G23 which was a group of 23 leaders who wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in 2020 calling for sweeping changes in the organisation’s functioning.
The INC has also fielded Ranjeet Ranjan and Rajeev Shukla from Chhattisgarh, All India Congress Committee Minority Department Chairperson Imran Pratapgarhi from Maharashtra, and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan.
Moreover, prominent party leader Pawan Khera has been left out of consideration for the polls. "Maybe there is something missing in my penance," Khera tweeted in Hindi, reacting to the exclusion.
Sharing Khera’s tweet, leader and popular actor Nagma tweeted that Sonia Gandhi “personally committed to accommodating” her in the Upper House when she joined the Congress almost two decades ago. Citing Pratapgharhi’s nomination from Maharashtra, she asked, “am I less deserving?”
Congress MLA from Sirohi in Rajasthan, Sanyam Lodha, asked the party for an explanation on why no one from Rajasthan was nominated.
He tweeted: "The Congress party should tell what is the reason for not making any Congress leader/worker from Rajasthan, a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections?"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)