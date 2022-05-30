BJP, Congress Announce List of Candidates for RS Elections: Who's In, Who's Not?

The polls are scheduled for 10 June and will be used to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states which are becoming vacant after the retirement of members. The last date for filing nominations is 31 May.

The election will be contested on 11 seats from Uttar Pradesh, seven seats from Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five seats from Bihar, four seats from Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, three seats in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two in Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana, and a single seat in Uttarakhand.