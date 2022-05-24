Bihar BJP Deputy CM Shaky on Nitish Kumar's Call for All-Party Caste Census Meet

After Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Monday, 23 May, called for an all-party meeting to discuss the caste census, the deputy CM of the state, Tarkishor Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that "guidance" had been sought from the party's central leadership regarding the meeting.

Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and the BJP are alliance partners in Bihar.

Kumar had said on 23 May that that his government would start working on a caste census soon after consulting all parties, thus supporting opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's stand on the issue.