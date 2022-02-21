Fodder Scam Case: Special CBI Court Sentences Lalu Prasad Yadav to 5 Yrs in Jail

A special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday, 21 February, sentenced RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him. Judge S K Sashi pronounced the judgment on the quantum of sentencing.

The special CBI court had, on Tuesday, pronounced Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in Ranchi’s Doranda treasury case – the fifth fodder scam case he has been convicted in.

After four previous cases, the Rs 139.35-crore Doranda case is the final case of embezzling government funds in which the leader has been convicted for being a key conspirator.

Earlier, the court had ordered the jail authorities to move Prasad to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on the ground of his poor health, news agency ANI reported, citing the RJD leader's lawyers. He was transferred to the hospital late on Tuesday afternoon.