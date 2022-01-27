BJP's Quest for Kurmi Leader Ends With RPN Singh. Is He Worth the Choice?

RPN Singh hails from Padrauna in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh. His father CPN Singh was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kushinagar in 1980s and a minister in the Cabinet of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

RPN Singh had been a member of the UP assembly in 1996, 2002, and 2007. In 2009 he was elected as an MP from Kushinagar and went on to become a Union minister in 2011 in UPA II.

Now, he has joined the BJP.

The defection of Swami Prasad Maurya to the Samajwadi Party (SP) was being touted as the masterstroke of Akhilesh Yadav. His exit gave the impression that BJP had not been able to manage OBC leaders in its camp, or at least headlines said so.