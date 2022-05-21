CBI Raids Lalu Yadav, Nitish Holds Party Meeting: Are Winds Changing in Bihar?

Is something about to change in Bihar’s politics? This is a question that is being repeatedly asked after Bihar made national headlines on Friday, 20 May.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the house of former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the morning, and by later in the evening, Janata Dal (United) JD(U) head and chief minister Nitish Kumar held an emergency meeting of his party.

Amidst the flurry of activities, RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha and JD(U) minister Mohammad Jama Khan made statements that hinted at the change of winds.