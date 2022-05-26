'What Will Happen to Childbirth?' Nitish Kumar Makes Homophobic Remark at Event
"What will happen to childbirth if a man gets married to another man," the Bihar CM asked.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 24 May, made homophobic remarks while condemning the dowry system during an event in Patna. Stating that there was nothing worse than asking for a dowry to marry a woman, Kumar asked what would happen to childbirth if a "man gets married to another man."
Kumar made these comments while inaugurating a newly-constructed hostel for girls in the state's capital, Patna.
"There is nothing worse than demanding dowry for marrying a girl. If you get married, then only children will be born. What will happen to childbirth if a man gets married to another man," Kumar asked.
He also added that he would agree to attend a wedding only if the marriage had no dowry involved. "I have already said that I would attend a marriage only if it was declared that dowry was not taken," Kumar said.
'Imposed Prohibition, Started Campaign Against Dowry To Empower Women'
Speaking at the girls' hostel's inauguration, the Bihar CM said that in his younger days, there were no girls in colleges.
"In our times there used to be no girls in the colleges. How bad it felt. But today, girls are in every field be it medical or engineering," he said.
Kumar added that several initiatives had been undertaken by his government to empower women.
"A lot of initiatives have been taken for women's empowerment. We imposed prohibition. We started a campaign against the dowry system and child marriage," Kumar said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
