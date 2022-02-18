Air India Announces 3 Ukraine Flights This Month Amid Russia Crisis

Air India on Friday, 18 February, announced that it will operate three Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights between India and Ukraine on 22, 24, and 26 February for Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the border crisis with Russia.

The flights will operate to and from Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine's largest airport.

This comes a day after India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) removed the restriction on number of flights between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement.