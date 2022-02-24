‘Safely Bring Home Our Kids Now,’ Anxious Parents of Indian Students in Ukraine

From Kharkiv to Chernivtsi, Indian students and professionals, living in different parts of Ukraine, started arriving in different flights at the Delhi international airport from 11 pm onwards on Tuesday.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left more than 20,000 Indians – most of whom are students – stranded in the war-torn country. With the Ukrainian government closing its airspace for civilian flights, they are now stranded as they await evacuation.

Students said that residents are quietly flying out of Kharkiv, which is around 40 km from Ukraine’s border with Russia.

Preeti Kokriya’s daughter, who is in her first year of college, was supposed to return on 27 February to Dehradun.

“But now in the present situation all flights have been cancelled. Our children are worried. They tried leaving their hostels but then got stuck on the way in the train. We are watching TV all day and are getting very scared. We request Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi to ensure the safe return of all the Indian kids," she said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stating that there are 2,320 students from Kerala who are currently pursuing their education in Ukraine. “Many of the students are staying back as they do not want a break in their studies. I request your kind intervention to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights,” the letter read. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too raised the issue that about 5,000 students from the state are stranded in Ukraine.

The External Affairs Ministry has set up a control room that will work to ensure the safe homecoming of stranded Indians.