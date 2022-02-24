'Maintain Calm, Stay Safe Where You Are': Indian Embassy Amid Ukraine Crisis
The Indian embassy also advised all Indian nationals travelling towards Kyiv to return to their respective cities.
The Embassy of India in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory on Thursday, 24 February, urging Indian nationals in the country to stay calm and "remain safe" wherever they were, declaring the situation in Ukraine "highly uncertain."
The embassy also advised all those travelling towards Kyiv to return to their respective cities, "especially towards safer western bordering countries."
The Situation in Ukraine
The fresh advisory comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, calling upon Ukraine military to lay down its arms.
Soon afterwards, explosions were heard and air raid sirens were sounded in cities across Ukraine, reports said, as the situation escalated in the nation. The Russian military said that it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, while the Ukraine military said that five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region, reported Reuters.
In an address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that military bases around the country were under attack and declared Martial Law in the country.
"Russia performed strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guard units. In many cities of Ukraine people heard the blasts," he said.
"The USA has started to unite international support. Today we need each of you to stay calm. If you can, stay at home. We are working. The army is working. The whole security and defence sector of Ukraine is working," Zelenskyy added.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter, "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."
A Series of Advisories
Last week, the Embassy of India in Ukraine had urged Indians in Ukraine not to panic over reports of people not getting flight tickets, assuring them that more flights were being arranged.
The Indian embassy in Ukraine had also set up a 24-hour helpline.
The embassy's handle had tweeted a set of FAQs for Indian citizens currently in Ukraine.
In its third advisory, the Embassy of India in Kyiv on Tuesday once again asked students to temporarily leave Ukraine, amid rising tensions with Russia.
This came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent States.
The Embassy of India said in its advisory, “Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by medical universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of education process for Indian students.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.