Bourses Crash Further, Crude Prices Soar as Russia Invades Ukraine

India's key indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 – continued to tank on Thursday, 24 February, owing to sharp escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military operations in Ukraine in defiance of the West.

At 12.03 pm, the Sensex had slightly recovered from its early morning low but was trading at 55,562.25, down 1,669.81 points or 2.92 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty stood at 16,558.65, down 504.60 points or 2.96 percent.

Both the Sensex and Nifty had opened around 3 percent lower and slipped over 3.5 percent within minutes of the markets opening.

