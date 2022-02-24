As Ukraine Shuts Airspace, Special Air India Flight to Kyiv Turns Back For Delhi

A special Air India flight, that left for Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, 24 February, has been turned back due to the closure of Ukraine's airspace following the declaration of war against the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

News agency ANI reported that Air India special flight AI-1947, that was en route to Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv, decided to turn back following the issuance of a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

The notice states that flights of civil aircrafts within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to PTI.

The flight had taken off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at around 7.30 am and following its re-routing, will land at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 12:35 pm on Thursday.